State secretary: EU anti-fraud office identifies Metro line 4 fraud

Around 167 billion forints worth of damages have been identified by Europe’s anti-fraud office OLAF in connection with Budapest’s fourth metro construction project, and the European Commission could levy a fine on Hungary of 76.6 billion forints (EUR 249m), Nándor Csepreghy, parliamentary state secretary for the prime minister’s office, told a news conference.

He said the metro project had been the most corrupt case in the history of Hungary’s 13-year European Union membership. He said that OLAF had identified almost 167 billion forints had been either “stolen or squirrelled away”, and this money should be recovered for the European and the Hungarian authorities. Out of this sum, 76.6 billion forints was handed over by the EU in development funds, and Brussels could demand it back, he said.