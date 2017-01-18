Jobbik and LMP agree that NGO transparency should include pro-gov’t organizations too

Jobbik and LMP agreed at cross-party talks on the need to increase the transparency of NGOs and slammed the government for what they said was an assault on the sector. Gábor Staudt, deputy parliamentary group leader of Jobbik, which proposed the talks, told a news conference that it was high time to change the regulations, and a consensus between the parliamentary parties on the issue would be desirable. He said it would be a mistake to exclusively examine foreign financing and transparency should apply to all, especially those that directly engage in political activity. He said the obligation to declare assets was double-edged since it did not stop lawmakers from hiding their assets. Fellow Jobbik MP István Szávay demanded financial monitoring of the pro-government CÖF organisation.

István Ikotity, an LMP lawmaker, told the news conference that changes and refinements to regulations are always needed but it is not the case that civil groups influence political life. Rather, it is parties, through their support for the civil groups, that influence them, he insisted. The government is seeking an enemy unjustifiably, he said, adding that NGOs had the right to form opinions.

The Socialist Party did not attend the meeting, saying beforehand in a statement that they would prefer not to take part in talks above the heads of representatives of the NGOs themselves, as this would show the same kind of arrogance of power associated with the governing Fidesz party.

The Socialists said civil groups should be free to work independently and unmolested, and the party’s statement condemned the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for its anti-NGO campaign. The Socialists vowed to fight this campaign at every juncture. The opposition party said that rather than going after respectable civil groups, Orbán should concentrate his fire on other suspect groups such as the CÖF organisation, which openly spreads government propaganda, as well as the central bank’s Pallas Athene foundations, which the party insisted were established with 260 billion forints (EUR 845 million) of taxpayer money.