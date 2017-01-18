Prosecutor appeals for tougher sentence for camerawoman kicking refugees

The prosecutor has appealed for a tougher sentence in the case of a camerawoman who kicked refugees as they rushed across a field near the Röszke border in southern Hungary back in September 2015. On January 12, the court sentenced Petra László to three years’ probation for disorderly conduct. If she does not reoffend during that period, the conviction will be dropped.

Prosecutor’s office spokesman Ferenc Szanka said the appeals court should establish that she had deliberately aimed a kick at a Syrian man and his child, who fell over, and fine her. In the original indictment, the prosecutor said that the suspect “had not been motivated by the complainants’ being migrants”.

László said in her defence that she had been “scandalised” by the behaviour of the refugees who had broken through a police cordon, but she had only wanted to “keep people at a distance” and “help the police”