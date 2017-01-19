Gov’t spends millions sending pensioners living abroad free food vouchers only usable in Hungary

The government sent 32,000 pensioners living abroad food vouchers that can only be used in Hungary, incurring costs of HUF 52 million on postage alone, reports hvg.hu.

HUF 10,000 worth of Erzsébet vouchers were given to Hungarian pensioners for Christmas, including the ones who live outside Hungary in 71 countries. The postal delivery of these vouchers – which only be used in Hungary – cost HUF 1,600 on average for one person, which means that HUF 52.2 million of the taxpayers’ money was spent in vain. Vouchers were even sent to Australia via airmail to pensioners who did not know what to make of the gift.

The news program of commercial TV RTL Klub asked the Governmental Information Centre for an explanation, who replied that the government wanted every pensioner to get the vouchers regardless of where they lived.