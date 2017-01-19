Hungarian MEPs react to result of EP president election

The MEPs of Hungary’s allied ruling Fidesz and Christian Democratic parties congratulated Antonio Tajani on his election as the new president of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. “The EP will have a president who is a friend of Hungary,” the Fidesz-KDNP group said. With the election of the conservative Italian politician, it is expected that greater focus will be given to “Christian values” also represented by Fidesz, it said. The EP’s composition, however, has not changed, and the “political attacks mounted by the left are expected to continue against Hungary”. The Fidesz- KDNP group will continue to “strenuously Uphold“ Hungary’s interests in Brussels.

MEP Tibor Szanyi of Hungary’s Socialist Party said that “Fidesz and the liberals want to direct the European Parliament as part of a grand coalition .From Hungary’s point of view, all this means is that Fidesz will team up with anyone to attain and keep hold of power: in Hungary with the far right, in Europe with the liberals. The vote reflected a strong political will of the EP to isolate anti-EU, populist extremists.” Szanyi expressed hope after the vote that “by considering European values in the first place, the EPP would also draw conclusions and finally exclude Fidesz from its ranks”.

The green LMP party said that by supporting Tajani, Fidesz had aided a politician who promotes austerity measures and neo-liberal economic policies. Instead of representing the people, Tajani has always promoted the interests of economic lobbies, MEP Tamás Meszerics and LMP presidium member Péter Ungár said.