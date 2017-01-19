Hungary eyes Chinese bond market

China’s bond market is new and important for Hungarian debt managers and fits in well with the government’s economic policy, the director of the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) said. It also strengthens Chinese- Hungarian financial relations and helps diversify Hungary’s debt management, considering that the majority of Hungary’s foreign currency debt is in euros, György Barcza said after a Euromoney conference in Vienna.

One can best prepare for a potential eurozone crisis by securing a bond market where issues can be made in a new currency, he added. Barcza said that Hungary is trying to build a reputation in the Chinese bond market. It would be important for Asian investors to learn about Hungary and realise that it is profitable to invest there, he added.