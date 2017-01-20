Exhibition marks anniversary of ties between Hungary and Slovenia

An exhibition opened in the foreign ministry to mark the 25th anniversary of Slovenia’s independence and the establishment of Hungarian-Slovenian ties, in Budapest on Thursday. Addressing the event, Slovenian Ambassador Ksenija Škrilec noted that Hungary had been among the first countries to recognise Slovenia’s independence and supported the young state. Slovenia and Hungary have since proven to be partners that can rely on one another “in difficult times”, she said. László Szabó, the ministry’s state secretary, highlighted intensive bilateral cooperation over the past 25 years.