Gov’t office chief: Putin to visit Budapest on February 2, “but nothing out of the ordinary”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit Budapest on February 2, János Lázár, the government office chief, announced. Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Lázár said Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó would leave for Moscow next week to make preparations for the presidential visit. Lázár said Putin’s visit was part of a fixture of annual meetings in which both leaders reviewed topical business and political issues. “This will be an important meeting but nothing out of the ordinary,” he added.

On another diplomatic topic, Lázár said 2017 would be an important year for Hungarian diplomacy, not only because of the inauguration of a new American president and Brexit, but also because the government has decided to shift focus from pursuing multilateral ties to fostering bilateral relations. Lázár said it was in Hungary’s interest to seek “fair and correct” agreements both with the United States and the United Kingdom. He added that Brexit should be completed on a basis of mutual benefits “so that it is good for both Europe and Britain”. He added that the Hungarian government must protect the interests of Hungarians working in the UK.