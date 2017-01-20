Gov’t office chief to file complaint over Metro 4 construction

János Lázár, the government office chief, said he will file a criminal complaint over the construction of Budapest’s fourth metro line, based on a recent report by the European Union’s anti-fraud office (OLAF). Briefing the press, Lázár noted that OLAF had conducted an investigation into alleged criminal activities involved in the metro’s construction which drew on EU funding. The criminal complaint will include OLAF’s observations and claims. The total value of receipts that have allegedly been affected by “fraud, negligence, influence peddling, abuse, irregularities and theft” is close to 170 billion forints (EUR 554m), Lázár said.

He insisted that the project constituted a “crime by the international left”, and related investigations are still under way in Denmark, France, Britain and Austria. The OLAF report shows that nearly all public procurement bids in the project had been conducted fraudulently, he added.

Answering a question whether the government would publish the OLAF report, Lázár said he thought OLAF itself would do so, in line with the rules on EU procedures. “The government was not the investor, the government did not conduct the investigation; the government was just informed.”