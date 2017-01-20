State will compensate inmates for poor prison conditions to avoid European court obligation

Prison inmates who have filed petitions against poor prison conditions are set to receive financial compensation from the state, the daily Népszava said, citing the National Command of Law Enforcement. Under a law that entered into force on January 1, inmates who have filed petitions can receive a monthly average of 40,000 forints (EUR 130) in compensation, as it can be expected that the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) will order the Hungarian state to compensate inmates for the substandard prison conditions.

Prison wardens have 15 days to assess petitions filed by inmates. If the prison fails to improve the petitioner’s living conditions or transfer them to a different institution, the inmate can apply for financial compensation through a penitentiary judge, in which case they would have to relinquish their claim to any further compensation. So far 115 inmates have filed for compensation this year, the paper said.