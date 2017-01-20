Universities sign dual training pact to provide work experience for students

Four Hungarian universities signed a dual training agreement allowing food industry engineering and mechanical engineering students to gain work experience. Students at Szent István University, Pannon University, Óbuda University and the University of Szeged will gain work experience at Coca-Cola Hungary starting in September. Farm ministry state secretary István Nagy said at the signing ceremony that the government is aiming to use the dual training scheme to boost the practical aspects of higher education so that Hungary can train professionals capable of meeting the challenges and needs of today’s economy.

István Szabó, head of the department of higher education at the human resources ministry, said the government wants to expand the number of dual training programmes in higher education as well as the number of students taking part in it. He said a European Union project designed to support dual education was being prepared, adding that the government is looking to open up the scheme more to students pursuing master’s degrees as well. Coca-Cola HBC Hungary CEO Minal Agelidis said the company will offer jobs and training opportunities to 30 students for a period of three and a half years.