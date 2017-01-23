 
January 23rd, 2017

DW.COM: Hungarian NGOs prepare for government crackdown  

Viktor Orban’s government has denounced NGOs funded by George Soros for trying to “illegitimately” influence political life. The groups are gearing up for an assault from politicians who once saw them quite differently.

George Soros, the US-Hungarian billionaire, was once hailed as a liberator in Hungary. Having aided the fall of communism by providing photocopiers for liberal opposition samizdat publications, he went on to found the prestigious Central European University in his native Budapest and made the city a regional hub for his liberal Open Society Foundations (OSF) grant-making network, which funds over 60 NGOs in Hungary.

Source: Hungarian NGOs prepare for government crackdown | Europe | DW.COM | 22.01.2017

