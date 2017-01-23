Foreign minister to visit Moscow in preparation for Putin’s visit to Budapest

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday to prepare for a summit between the two countries’ leaders, the press office of the Russian Foreign Ministry said. “Russia’s and Hungary’s leaders have declared their interest in developing political dialogue and cooperating in the areas of trade and economy, investment and innovation as well as culture and the humanities and scientific technology,” the statement said.

Bilateral relations between the two countries are “developing positively” and are characterised by “a high degree of mutual trust, stability and pragmatism”. “There are no big unresolved problems between Russia and Hungary at present,” the statement said.

It noted that bilateral trade between the two countries is down “because of economic sanctions and unfavourable financial and economic trends”, but could “recover on the back of high-tech projects such as the upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant”. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Budapest on February 2, János Lázár, the government office chief, announced on Thursday.