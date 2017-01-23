LMP co-leader: Trump presidency political earthquake, Democrats Abroad say goodbye to Obama

The green LMP party’s co-leader said that political earthquakes such as the inauguration of Donald Trump as the president of the United States would always challenge citizens to make a choice.“People should either choose to favour the elite’s fight disguised as anti-elite efforts or support advocates of an ideology promoting fundamental changes in politics and the economy,” the party’s co-chair said in a statement. Bernadett Szél said it is in everybody’s interest that in Hungary that latter should ensue.

In related news, civil group Democrats Abroad Hungary organised a small demo in front of the US embassy in Budapest to say goodbye to outgoing US President Barack Obama. Participants at the event lit candles and held up signs including “We are the people” or “Obama hope”, and also thanked outgoing US ambassador Colleen Bell for her efforts in Hungary. Democrats Abroad has been active in 41 countries since its foundation in 1964, promoting causes which affect US citizens.