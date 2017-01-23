Russia Today: ‘Symbolic move’ – monument in memoriam of Russian soldiers unveiled in Hungary

Hungary has unveiled a monument on the site where Russian soldiers of the two world wars are buried. Moscow praised the initiative which signaled the “high dynamic of our cooperation,” bolstering already strong ties between the two nations.

“This situation now in Hungary is quite unique in Eastern Europe and shows complete turnaround in relations between Hungary and Russia,” Martin McCauley, historian and Russian analyst, told RT.

”Memorials to the Red Army, which after all liberated eastern Europe, liberated Hungary from the Nazis, they were demolished,” McCauley noted, adding soviet troops were often portrayed as “occupiers” and not as “liberators.”