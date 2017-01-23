Socialist Party in deep debt, facing lawsuits as former leaders likely cooked the books

The debt accumulated by the Hungarian Socialist Party reached HUF 1.2 billion by the summer of 2016 and its former leaders likely cooked its books, writes hvg.hu based on a report by daily Magyar Nemzet.

It appears that current Socialist leader Gyula Molnár was handed over a party very badly in debt, as they owe three times the amount the yearly state subsidy to various debtors, including utility companies and banks. The Socialist Party has still failed to settle debts that were due in 2013 and 2014, despite their financial report for 2015 showing income of HUF 300 million.

They owe HUF 260 million to the state-owned Hungarian Development Bank (MFB) because of a loan they took to purchase offices. The party does not acknowledge the demands of certain debtors, who have started lawsuits as a result.