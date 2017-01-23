Socialist Party protests delay in Metro 3 renovation, Budapest Olympics bid

Speakers in a protest organised by The Socialist Party criticised the management of Budapest for delays in the refurbishment of the city’s third metro line, the transfer of municipal assets to the state, and Budapest’s 2024 Olympic bid. Ágnes Kunhalmi, the party’s Budapest leader, said that not only the metro but schools and hospitals were also in a bad state. She added that Fidesz keeps pointing backwards and blames the previous governments while they have been in power for seven years.

Kunhalmi stated that users of Budapest’s public transport – some 500,000 people each day – “cannot understand why there is no money for metro repairs” whereas other projects like a small railway in the prime minister’s native Felcsút are granted financing. “How do they want to host the Olympics when they cannot fix 20 metro stations?” she asked. Kunhalmi also demanded that the government should publish a recent report compiled by the European Union’s anti fraud office OLAF concerning fraudulent activities involved in the construction of Budapest’s fourth metro line.