Hungary observes day of mourning for Italy bus crash victims

Hungary’s national flag was hoisted and lowered to half-mast on Monday morning, to pay tribute to the 16 Hungarians who died in a bus crash in Italy. The ceremony was attended by President János Áder, House Speaker László Kövér and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The bus, which was transporting students and teachers of the Szinyei Merse Pál Secondary School in Budapest, as well as family members, crashed and caught fire on the Venice- Verona motorway just before midnight on Friday. The group was returning home from a ski trip. Eleven students and five adults died in the accident.

The Hungarian flag was similarly lowered to half-mast in front of the European Parliament in Brussels in memory of the crash victims. By early afternoon on Monday, four of the most seriously injured survivors of the crash had been brought back to Budapest and were taken to the military Honvéd hospital, the national ambulance service said on its website. Two other survivors, in critical condition, are being treated in hospitals in Verona, while people with light injuries are on their way back to Hungary.