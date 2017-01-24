Orbán welcomes Trump’s ‘big change’ on multilateralism

Hungary’s prime minister has praised the new American president for putting the nation’s interest first, saying this “big change” paved the way for an era of bilateralism. Viktor Orbán welcomed Donald Trump’s inaugural speech that each nation has a right to consider its own interests above all, saying that “this sentence could not have been uttered before”. “We have received permission from the highest secular place that we, too, have the right to put ourselves first. This is a big thing, a great freedom, a great gift,” Orbán said at the Lámfalussy Lectures conference in Budapest. This will pave the way for bilateral military and economic cooperation deals, he said.

Orbán said the EU should seek a new deal with the US because the EU-US free trade pact was “dead”. Also, the EU should “let go of the illusion of federalism”. He added that a deal should be negotiated with China, and “the Russia issue should also be revisited”, arguing that there were plenty of opportunities in a “multipolar world”. He said Russia had survived “the West’s attempts” to “isolate” and “dismantle the regime” there and it had survived low oil prices and the sanctions. Orbán said it did not make sense for Europe to ignore the “strength and opportunities” presented by Russia.