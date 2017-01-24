 
January 24th, 2017

Orbán welcomes Trump’s ‘big change’ on multilateralism

By

Hungary’s prime minister has praised the new American president for putting the nation’s interest first, saying this “big change” paved the way for an era of bilateralism. Viktor Orbán welcomed Donald Trump’s inaugural speech that each nation has a right to consider its own interests above all, saying that “this sentence could not have been uttered before”. “We have received permission from the highest secular place that we, too, have the right to put ourselves first. This is a big thing, a great freedom, a great gift,” Orbán said at the Lámfalussy Lectures conference in Budapest. This will pave the way for bilateral military and economic cooperation deals, he said.

Orbán said the EU should seek a new deal with the US because the EU-US free trade pact was “dead”. Also, the EU should “let go of the illusion of federalism”. He added that a deal should be negotiated with China, and “the Russia issue should also be revisited”, arguing that there were plenty of opportunities in a “multipolar world”. He said Russia had survived “the West’s attempts” to “isolate” and “dismantle the regime” there and it had survived low oil prices and the sanctions. Orbán said it did not make sense for Europe to ignore the “strength and opportunities” presented by Russia.

  • “We have received permission from the highest secular place that we, too, have the right to put ourselves first.”

    Wrong interpretation of what PEETUS Drumpf means with “America First!”.
    It actually means “Hungary Last!”, as with all other non-interesting small countries in or outside Europe.

    It means that small countries like Hungary have to accept US GM food if Hungary wants to trade cheaper with the US…and that is all what Fidesz is about, yes?

  • Whorban “said Russia had survived “the West’s attempts” to “isolate” and “dismantle the regime” there and it had survived low oil prices and the sanctions. Orbán said it did not make sense for Europe to ignore the “strength and opportunities” presented by Russia”
    —- https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/8b80e51748f0c974ec6210dbfedc610ea363cefae9a43714271d3c19c705a020.jpg

    Incredible how both PEETUS and Whorban sounds like Putin/Russia is the best thing since sliced bread – wonder why…

  • As comments are closed on yesterday’s story on how extremely good relations Hungary will have with Russia, unlike the fascists in Poland and the Baltics, I post it here instead, this amazing statement:
    https://www.rt.com/news/374518-hungary-monument-russian-soldiers/
    ““This situation now in Hungary is quite unique in Eastern Europe and shows complete turnaround in relations between Hungary and Russia,” Martin McCauley, historian and Russian analyst, told RT.

    ”Memorials to the Red Army, which after all liberated eastern Europe, liberated Hungary from the Nazis, they were demolished,” McCauley noted, adding soviet troops were often portrayed as “occupiers” and not as “liberators.”

    The new monument in Hungary “is a step forward in closing the bad days of relationship [with Hungary] and bringing forward very very good days,” the historian stressed.”

    Now we are all looking forward to this historic raising of the Russian flag over Danube on the Hungarian Parliament on February 2nd…
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/9a123a1302390dd19436e220e32f37d49b89f9f60aee82b7e37d1a9bb1a4387b.jpg

  • Whorban is desperately trying to get his picture in this crowd, but so far he is just too insignificant… https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/93af90fa1ad29d7e3e1154be57678f0b11e5389bb2422bc45684ceec7ffa110b.jpg

