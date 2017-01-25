Hungarian short film Sing shortlisted for 2017 Academy Award

Hungarian short film Sing by Kristóf Deák has been shortlisted for this year’s Academy Award, the American Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences announced in Los Angeles. Set in the early 1990s and based on a true story, Sing explores student-teacher relationship through the story of Zsófi, who gets into the award-winning choir in her new school. A Hungarian title to compete in this category in the final group of five for the Oscar was for the last time in 1963. It was István Szabó’s movie Concert. The 2017 Academy Awards ceremony will be held on February 26.