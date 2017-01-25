 
January 25th, 2017

LMP group leader resigns, takes background role in party

By

Erzsébet Schmuck has announced her resignation as leader of the green LMP party’s parliamentary group, Magyar Nemzet said. Schmuck will step down from the post on February 16. She told the paper that her strengths were in organisational development and this is what the green party needed right now. Schmuck said she could play a big role in getting more and more people to understand the importance of green politics. The aim is for LMP to surpass its usual 5% support in the general election and attract greater support in the 2018 election.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.