LMP group leader resigns, takes background role in party

Erzsébet Schmuck has announced her resignation as leader of the green LMP party’s parliamentary group, Magyar Nemzet said. Schmuck will step down from the post on February 16. She told the paper that her strengths were in organisational development and this is what the green party needed right now. Schmuck said she could play a big role in getting more and more people to understand the importance of green politics. The aim is for LMP to surpass its usual 5% support in the general election and attract greater support in the 2018 election.