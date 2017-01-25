 
January 25th, 2017

Project Syndicate: How Eastern Europe Blew Up the West

By

Like the rise of Soviet communism and both World Wars, the Western liberal order’s apparent collapse in 2016 could turn out to be yet another historic upheaval that began in Eastern Europe. Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán’s brand of “illiberal democracy” seems to be making inroads everywhere.

Source: How Eastern Europe Blew Up the West

  • wolfi

    That package of authoritarian ideas with extra nationalism, xenophobia, “Christianity”, corruption etc included is nothing new and surely wasn’t invented by Fidesz – they were just lucky to get a majority in parliament for it (even though less than half of the Hungarian votes – similar to Trump).

    The point is that the Eastern European aka Balkan states are still more susceptible to these crazy ideas after almost 50 years of “Communism” while in civilised countries they stay a minority.

