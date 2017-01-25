 
January 25th, 2017

State auditor: municipal companies unprotected against corruption

Many municipally owned companies, especially small ones, have no control mechanisms in place to prevent corruption, the State Audit Office (ÁSZ) said. ÁSZ conducted a survey of over 400 municipal companies, concluding that larger businesses had a higher risk of corruption but they also had stronger controls. The survey found that the risk of corruption was higher with those companies that, on top of providing public services, were involved in other businesses, too.

The report indicated the highest corruption indices in the areas of business management and supervision, as well as public procurement procedures. On basis of its findings, ÁSZ has made recommendations to municipal companies to boost safeguards against corruption.

  • pantanifan

    Meanwhile, according to Magyar Nemzet, Magyar Posta has implemented above-inflation price increases for postal services:

    mno.hu/gazdasag/jelentosen-dragultak-a-postai-szolgaltatasok-dijai-1382740

    “Egyedül az idei minimálbér-emelés lehet magyarázat a postai
    szolgáltatások drágulására. Úgy látszik, a posta automatikusan
    áthárította a fogyasztókra a minimálbér emelésének költségeit. Ez egy
    állami cégtől igen szokatlan, hiszen a kormány korábban élesen
    kritizálta a multinacionális cégek és a bankok ilyen magatartását.”

    “This year’s increase in the minimum wage is the only possible explanation for postal services becoming more expensive. It looks like the Post Office automatically passed costs of the increase in minimum wage onto consumers. This is unusual for a State-owned company, given that the government sharply criticized multinational companies and banks for such behaviour in the past.”

