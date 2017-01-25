State auditor: municipal companies unprotected against corruption

Many municipally owned companies, especially small ones, have no control mechanisms in place to prevent corruption, the State Audit Office (ÁSZ) said. ÁSZ conducted a survey of over 400 municipal companies, concluding that larger businesses had a higher risk of corruption but they also had stronger controls. The survey found that the risk of corruption was higher with those companies that, on top of providing public services, were involved in other businesses, too.

The report indicated the highest corruption indices in the areas of business management and supervision, as well as public procurement procedures. On basis of its findings, ÁSZ has made recommendations to municipal companies to boost safeguards against corruption.