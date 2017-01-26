BNE Intellinews: Trump presidency reinvigorates Visegrad’s EU “revolutionaries”

Donald Trump’s rise to power and confrontational first days in the White House has reinvigorated the calls for “revolution” from the populist governments in Poland and Hungary.
Poland will propose deep reforms to the EU to help the bloc survive Brexit, the prime minister claimed on January 24. Her announcement came just a day after Hungarian peer Viktor Orban told a local conference that his authoritarian and nationalist policies have received the “blessing” of the new US president.
Source: Trump reinvigorates Visegrad’s EU revolutionaries | bne