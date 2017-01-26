Departing ambassador defends Soros, downplays Népszabadság closure in exit interview

Departing US ambassador Colleen Bell gave an interview to news portal Index.hu before leaving her post following the inauguration of Donald Trump last Firday. She had a lot to say about her tenure in Hungary, including the criticism of her appointment, the government’s attacks on civil society, their claims made on the influence of George Soros, and the unexpected closure of daily Népszabadság, but strictly in a diplomatic way.

Bell said the criticism she received on her appointment in the USA (mostly for her lack of diplomatic experience) was a “mixture of political and economic interests with some sexism added.” She emphasized that politics is a “tough fighting ground,” where one has to be very durable and well-prepared. She also said she does not anticipate that the Trump administration would bring a major change in the foreign policy of the US, as that is “very value-based and consistent as a rule,” so she believes they will keep up with the existing policies in the country’s relations with Hungary.

Regarding the Orbán government’s earlier attacks on civil society, and some Fidesz leaders sensing a “momentum” provided by Trump’s presidency to “cleanse the Soros-NGOs from Hungary,” Bell said she believed that the work of civil society is aimed at making Hungary a better country. NGOs do an important job by highlighting corruption issues, the importance of tolerance, or the need to improve public education. She said the existence of these organizations have a crucial importance in a democracy, as opposed declaring them a “threat to the state”.

Bell also said she found the various claims made about Hungarian-born US financier George Soros completely unfounded. She said Soros has done a lot for Hungary by establishing scholarships, supporting the Roma community, and has provided huge support for various institutions, first of all for the Central European University. Bell said she repeatedly pointed during talks with various Hungarian government officials that they largely overestimated Soros’s ability to exert an influence on the US’s policies and elected officials.

Commenting on the US Embassy’s virtual shutting out of the far-right Jobbik party, Bell said this treatment is absolutely conscious, as the party’s history is full of discriminative and anti-Semitic utterances, which are completely at odds with the values the embassy represents in Budapest.

Replying a question about supposed political motives behind the very sudden shutdown of big print liberal daily Népszabadság, Bell said she personally missed the paper, as she regarded it an important source of information. She said it was not her task to decide if the daily was shut down for economic or political reasons, however, she appreciated the public attention given to the issue.