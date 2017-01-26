DK: EU anti-fraud office says releasing Metro 4 report national gov’t competence

Nothing is preventing the Hungarian government from releasing a report by the European Union’s anti-fraud office (OLAF) that identifies corruption surrounding Hungary’s metro 4 construction project, a MEP for the Democratic Coalition (DK) party said in Brussels. Csaba Molnár told reporters that OLAF Director General Giovanni Kessler had replied in the affirmative to his query concerning whether the government had the right to publish the report.

“This means what the government is saying is untrue,” Molnár said, noting the government had claimed that it had no business to release the document to the public. Molnár insisted that Budapest leaders after 2010 were also responsible for irregularities surrounding the metro project, adding that the OLAF report also came to the same conclusion.