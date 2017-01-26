 
January 26th, 2017

DK: EU anti-fraud office says releasing Metro 4 report national gov’t competence

By

Nothing is preventing the Hungarian government from releasing a report by the European Union’s anti-fraud office (OLAF) that identifies corruption surrounding Hungary’s metro 4 construction project, a MEP for the Democratic Coalition (DK) party said in Brussels. Csaba Molnár told reporters that OLAF Director General Giovanni Kessler had replied in the affirmative to his query concerning whether the government had the right to publish the report.

“This means what the government is saying is untrue,” Molnár said, noting the government had claimed that it had no business to release the document to the public. Molnár insisted that Budapest leaders after 2010 were also responsible for irregularities surrounding the metro project, adding that the OLAF report also came to the same conclusion.

  • pantanifan

    “Budapest leaders after 2010 were also responsible for irregularities surrounding the metro project”

    “also” here means “they are just as corrupt as we were”?

    • Until the report is public, we cannot judge the “as”-part, then Fidesz is correct in that not only Hungarian players were involved.

      Building a new Metro in the EU is not a local business and corruption was EU-wide and hence anti-corruption must be EU-wide, with strengthen local access for the EU, like EUROPOL can act in member states without waiting for an OK from that member state in question.
      In Hungary we never see any EUROPOL officers combatting corruption, then Fidesz does not want to be disturbed.

      To strengthen OLAF’s powers and direct co-operation with EUROPOL is hence an important thing for the changes that must change the existing EU.

