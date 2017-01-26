 
January 26th, 2017

EU Observer: Croatia and Hungary are ‘new face of corruption’

By

Transparency International said the crackdown on civil society in Croatia and Hungary “under the guise of a nationalist, ‘illiberal’ agenda” represented the new face of corruption in Europe.

Perceived corruption in Croatia and Hungary is so high that both have dropped in global rankings when compared to last year, according to Transparency International (TI).

Carl Dolan, who heads the anti-corruption NGO’s office in Brussels, described the two on Wednesday (25 January) “as the new face of corruption in Europe”.

Source: Croatia and Hungary are ‘new face of corruption’

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.