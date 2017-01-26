EU Observer: Croatia and Hungary are ‘new face of corruption’

Transparency International said the crackdown on civil society in Croatia and Hungary “under the guise of a nationalist, ‘illiberal’ agenda” represented the new face of corruption in Europe.

Perceived corruption in Croatia and Hungary is so high that both have dropped in global rankings when compared to last year, according to Transparency International (TI).

Carl Dolan, who heads the anti-corruption NGO’s office in Brussels, described the two on Wednesday (25 January) “as the new face of corruption in Europe”.