Hungary falls to 57th place on Transparency International’s corruption index

Hungary has fallen seven places to 57th on Transparency International’s (TI) corruption index, TI Hungary’s managing director Péter József Martin said presenting the organisation’s 2016 report. He said Hungary’s performance last year, with 48 points, was its weakest in the past six years and it had “declined conspicuously” within the European Union and the region. Martin said the majority of countries had taken retrograde steps in combating corruption.

Of the 176 countries surveyed by TI, 121 scored fewer than 50 points on the scale in which zero is “very corrupt” and 100 is “very clean”. Countries perceived to be the least corrupt include Denmark, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden and Norway, whereas the most corrupt are Somalia, South Sudan, North Korea, Syria and Yemen. Taking the rest of the Visegrad Group countries, Slovakia was in 54th place with a score of 51, the Czech Republic was ranked 47 with a score of 55 and Poland was in 29th place with a score of 62.