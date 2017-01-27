Audi Hungaria trade union calls warning strike

The Audi Hungária Independent Trade Union (AHFSZ) announced on its website that it had called a two-hour warning strike for Thursday morning after failing to reach an agreement on wages and bonuses at a meeting with management the day before. Union leaders called the strike at Audi’s engine plant in Győr because they felt the company “is ignoring the union’s opinion”. AHFSZ said Audi Hungária had presented them a new offer on Wednesday, but classified it as secret in spite of the union’s request not to. Because of this, AHFSZ said they would not be able to discuss the offer with workers.

The union proposed a basic monthly wage increase of gross 45,000 forints (EUR 145) for both this year and the next. They also proposed that the total amount allocated for fringe benefits should be gross 600,000 forints this year and 620,000 forints for 2018. AHFSZ also requested the introduction of loyalty and long-service bonuses. The Győr engine plant produced 1,926,638 engines last year