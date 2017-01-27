 
January 27th, 2017

Gov’t official: tragedy of Holocaust must be faced

The world’s responsible states must face the “tragedy of the Holocaust that shook the world”, a senior Hungarian government official said on International Holocaust Remembrance Day at a commemoration organised by the March of the Living Foundation. Szabolcs Takács, state secretary for European affairs at the prime minister’s office, noted that a tenth of the Holocaust victims – around 600,000 people – were Hungarian.

“The staunch standpoint of the Hungarian government is that during the Holocaust the Hungarian nation died 600,000 deaths and every Hungarian who took part in the murder or collaborated in the killing committed treason as well as the unforgivable sin of murder,” he said.

