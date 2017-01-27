LMP slams government’s luxury projects and “detrimental spendings”

The government spent 735 billion forints (EUR 2.4 billion) on useless luxury projects last year, while the cost of tax reductions and wage hikes added up to only half of that total, opposition LMP group leader Erzsébet Schmuck said.

As examples of “detrimental spending”, Schmuck mentioned the government’s sports stadium construction programme, planning to build a museum quarter in Budapest’s City Park, efforts to enlarge the government’s media empire, subsidies to international companies and preparations for the 2024 Olympics bid. She noted that the government would spend about 1,000 billion forints on similar schemes this year.

Schmuck said that Hungary’s GDP growth—which she put at 2% this year and said it lagged behind that of Romania, Slovakia and Poland— benefitted Hungary’s rich and poor differently. She stated that people “close to ruling Fidesz” gained, while average people were given “morsels”.