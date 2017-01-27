Orbán imitates Trump with “make Europe great again” speech

Europe is going in the wrong direction but there is an opportunity to reform the bloc and “make Europe great again”, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán claimed at an event in Brussels. Orbán said the primary question is to what extent Europe and the European Union are ready to adapt to this new era. Instead of open societies, people want democratic societies in the new era that is “knocking on Europe’s door”, he told the event organised by the Antall József Knowledge Centre and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. “Things are going badly in Brussels and in the wrong direction,” Orbán insisted.

He said that just 20 years ago, Europe had ambitious goals but “none of those objectives have been met”. He mentioned, for example, plans to create a European-Asian economic space and to set up an independent European security policy, adding that both those schemes had failed. “The number one principle in politics is whatever exists is possible,” he said. “Unfortunately many leaders in Europe do not accept that fact,” he said. Instead of learning from the economic successes of China and other Asian countries, Europe is trying to convince itself that “what exists in China and Asia is not really there, or is temporary and lacks foundations.”