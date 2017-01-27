Socialists: Fidesz is using cheap tricks to cheat people

Governing Fidesz uses “cheap tricks to cheat people” and pretends to give them something while taking away several times more, the Socialist Party said. Despite the increase in minimum wages and 1.6% rise in pensions, while the wholesale price of crude oil and natural gas halved in the past two years, retail prices remained the same, deputy party leader Nándor Gúr said. He stated that the government does not work to the benefit of the people and that Fidesz acts as a “loan shark”. The price of gas was lower in 2010 than at the end of 2016 for consumption over 1,200 cubic metres, he said.

Gúr criticised the drop in net wages for low earners compared to 2010 and said contribution payments burdening employers had also increased. The Socialists plan to implement a programme for secure living after 2018 which will involve a monthly minimum wage of net 100,000 forints (EUR 320) and a reduction in employers’ contribution payments. If the Socialists enter government, no pensions will be left below 50,000 forints a month, he added.