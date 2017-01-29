Fidesz mayor moved into hunting lodge built from EU funds – The Budapest Beacon

The mayor of the town of Izsák, southeast of Budapest, has a lot on his plate. In addition to his mayoral duties, József Mondok (Fidesz) and his family operate a gas station in the town of 6,000, and they were fortunate enough to win a government contract to operate a national tobacco shop, which they’ve done since 2013.

According to a 444 report, Mondok, a hunting enthusiast, applied for HUF 35 million (USD 121,000) in EU funds for the construction of a hunting lodge through his company Mondok Kft. Coincidentally, at the time Mondok’s company submitted its application for funds, Mondok sat on the jury of the local association which manages such applications. A stroke of good fortune saw Mondok Kft. win the funding, and construction of the hunting lodge was completed in Izsák at the beginning of 2015.