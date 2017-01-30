Court dismisses Rogán defamation suit against Péter Juhász – The Budapest Beacon

A first-level court has dismissed a defamation suit filed by the 5th district government and the district’s former mayor Antal Rogán against Együtt (Together) co-chair, 5th district assemblyman and anti-corruption crusader Péter Juhász. The court found that Juhász had rightfully alleged that Rogán was a “criminal” and “did business with criminals” in relation to an alleged real estate scam that took place under Rogán’s direction when he was mayor of the 5th district.