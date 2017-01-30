Foreign minister: “unprecedented year” lies ahead in 2017

The year ahead will be “very active” in foreign affairs and “will not be comparable to previous years”, Péter Szijjártó, the foreign minister, said in an interview to state radio. Szijjártó said the United States was expected to pursue a far more patriotic economic policy and a far more pragmatic foreign policy. The minister said the dynamic of increasingly irreconcilable differences between the US and Russia would change, and cooperation could emerge between the two countries. Meanwhile, Europe is expected to weaken further in light of Britain’s exit from the bloc. Moreover, its energies will be exhausted on issues which otherwise could be spent on questions concerning the future, he said.

China is expected to continue its economic expansion, he added. “All this means that 2017 will be such a year as we’ve never witnessed before,” Szijjártó said, adding that Hungarian foreign policy should be geared towards making sure that the maximum can be made out of this state of affairs. All the more reason, he said, that Hungarian foreign policy manoeuvers should be made in the interest of “forcefully advancing the country’s interests”.