Gov’t tries to block Együtt’s anti-Putin demonstration

The government is trying to block an opposition demonstration called for next Thursday, when Russian President Vladimir Putin pays an official visit to Budapest, according to the Együtt party. Együtt wants to hold a demonstration in front of Parliament when Putin meets Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, party leader Viktor Szigetvári told a press conference. Együtt believes the Orbán-Putin alliance is against Hungary’s national interests, he said. The government, interior ministry and counter-terrorism TEK force are taking steps to prevent the protest by blocking the party’s attempts to coordinate with the police, he stated.