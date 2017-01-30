 
January 30th, 2017

Quotable: editor of pro-gov’t weekly on referendum drive against Budapest Olympics bid

“Whoever signs this should be aware that he or she is committing treason.”

András Bencsik, head editor of weekly Demokrata, on the signature drive started by the Momentum civil group in order to hold a local referendum on Budapest’s bid to hold the 2024 Summer Olympics. Over 70,000 people have signed the initative in a week and half. Bencsik is an unscrupulous supporter of Viktor Orbán as journalist and head organizer of pro-government Peace Marches. He started his career well over 1990, and also wrote for Népszabadság, the state party’s daily back in those days. [444.hu]
