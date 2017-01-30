Tax office investigated skimming of anti-corruption EU funding – one year on, no result

The Hungarian Tax Office was investigating the skimming of anti-corruption EU funding, 444.hu reported exactly a year ago. It seems like the investigation yielded no results, as there have been no updates on the issue so far.

Oddly enough, András Tállai, the head of the Tax Office had no knowledge of the investigation at the time. However, the Tax Office and OLAF, the EU’s anti-fraud office definitely suspected that adviser subcontractors of the National Development Agency skimmed serious amounts of EU funding. Actually, the advisory group called Quality Control was tasked with overseeing the fair and transparent distribution of EU funds. They received about HUF 1,2 billion for this purpose, mostly from the EU.

OLAF’s investigation found that most of that money was spent towards a different end, and proposed a “100% correction” in their report, i.e. taking back the total amount of the funding. The Tax Office investigated misappropriation, fraud, embezzlement, forgery of private official documents and passive corruption regarding the issue, so it is quite puzzling that there has not been a public result, let alone any lawsuits ever since.