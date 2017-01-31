 
January 31st, 2017

Democratic Coalition demands access to OLAF report on Metro 4 construction

By

The Democratic Coalition (DK) party has called on the mayor of Budapest to guarantee access to a recent report by European anti-fraud office OLAF concerning alleged fraud involved in the construction of Budapest’s fourth metro line. DK’s municipal representative Erzsébet Gy. Németh said that since the government had recently shared the OLAF report with the city management, Mayor István Tarlós “has no more reason or opportunity to hide the document from council members”.

Gy. Németh said that the government had been reluctant to publish the report, citing European restrictions, adding, however, that in a recent letter to DK, OLAF has made it clear that the government“is at liberty to publish it in full. “There is no point in any further secrecy on Fidesz’s part,” the politician said, and demanded publication of the report to reveal “who were looting in the M4 construction”.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.