Democratic Coalition demands access to OLAF report on Metro 4 construction

The Democratic Coalition (DK) party has called on the mayor of Budapest to guarantee access to a recent report by European anti-fraud office OLAF concerning alleged fraud involved in the construction of Budapest’s fourth metro line. DK’s municipal representative Erzsébet Gy. Németh said that since the government had recently shared the OLAF report with the city management, Mayor István Tarlós “has no more reason or opportunity to hide the document from council members”.

Gy. Németh said that the government had been reluctant to publish the report, citing European restrictions, adding, however, that in a recent letter to DK, OLAF has made it clear that the government“is at liberty to publish it in full. “There is no point in any further secrecy on Fidesz’s part,” the politician said, and demanded publication of the report to reveal “who were looting in the M4 construction”.