Orbán meets Szeged mayor, Socialist PM candidate Botka

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán signed a cooperation agreement under the government’s Modern Cities scheme with László Botka, Socialist mayor of Szeged, in southern Hungary. Orbán said after the signing ceremony that Szeged had “all the potential to become an outstanding regional centre”. Szeged’s economy “may not be the strongest, but it is made up of the best industries”, he said, adding that planned projects worth a combined 50 billion forints (EUR 160 million) would “stand the test of time”. He pledged their implementation would not be influenced by changes in political atmosphere.

Botka, recently chosen as the Socialist Party’s PM candidate, said that the partnership aimed at making maximum use of EU funding, which he called a “fundamental national cause”. He and Orbán discussed plans for 19 development projects in his city on top of 104 investment schemes already under way. Projects include upgrading highway 47, developing the Szeged-Makó railway line and Szeged’s airport, building a food processing plant, a bridge, an industrial park and several sports complexes. The government will also provide assistance to a switch-over to electricity in the city’s public transport system.

Orbán said that reinforcing Hungary’s southern borders was a must. He said border protection must be “modern and effective”. He added that Hungary should use all means to ensure stability in southern Europe, but “apart from that we must have the ability to protect ourselves”.Asked about Hungary’s bid to host the Olympics, Orbán said the government would accept “a decision made in a form acceptable to the public”. The prime minister said he would not comment on the current referendum initiative seeking to block Hungary’s bid to host the Games until the period available for collecting the signatures is over.