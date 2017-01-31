 
January 31st, 2017

Smog alerts maintained in Budapest and several other cities

By

The National Health Authority (OKK) declared the air in Budapest and ten other cities and villages mainly in northern and north-eastern Hungary a health danger on Monday morning. A red alert has been maintained in Kazincbarcika, Putnok, Sajószentpéter and Salgótarján, while the same alert has been issued for Budapest, Hernádszurdok, Miskolc, Eger, Oszlár, Nyíregyháza, and Debrecen. The authority has also warned that the concentration of particulate matter was above the healthy level in several places in central and western Hungary, too.

