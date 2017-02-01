Domestic violence roundtable urges rafitication of Istanbul Convention

Politicians taking part in a roundtable on domestic violence called for Hungary’s ratification of the Istanbul Convention on preventing domestic abuse and combatting violence against women. The roundtable, organised by the For a Liberal Hungary Foundation (ALMA) of the Liberal Party, was attended by representatives of the LMP and Együtt parties, radical nationalist Jobbik and the Socialist Party. The governing parties characteristically did not take part in the discussion.

Anett Bősz of the Liberals said the aim of the roundtable was to search for solutions to bolster the effectiveness of institutions designed to support the victims of domestic violence. Among these, she highlighted the issuance and oversight of restraining orders, as an institution that needed to be strengthened. The justice system is also ineffective in prosecuting domestic abusers, she said, criticising the system for treating violence against women and children as separate issues. Bősz also criticised the ruling parties for refusing to participate in talks on combating domestic abuse.

Zsuzsanna Szelényi called on the government to ratify the Istanbul Convention containing protocols on domestic violence prevention, increasing social awareness of the issue, penalising domestic abusers and protecting abuse victims. LMP co-leader Bernadett Szél said the Fidesz-KDNP alliance “is having a harder and harder time explaining” why they did not want to ratify the convention. She called on those speaking out against domestic abuse to build enough public support for the convention so that the government would have no other choice but to ratify it.

Ildikó Borbély Bangó of the Socialists said Hungarian society was “at least as hypocritical” on the topic of domestic violence as the government. She urged the government to implement the Istanbul Convention “no matter how much it may cost”. Jobbik lawmaker Sebestyén Vágó highlighted the importance of protecting and appreciating those who report domestic violence and child protection workers. He proposed that failure to report cases of domestic violence should be punished under the penal code.