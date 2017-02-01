Government employees to receive 15% wage hike in 2017

Average wages in the government sector are expected to rise by around 15% this year, and pay is expected to grow by 30% over the next three years, the daily Magyar Idők said. The paper said that wage talks are proceeding well and at the proposal of the Workers’ Council, a consultative forum for public companies is being established for all sides in negotiations. The cabinet has already given the nod to three-year wage deals at state-owned companies. By 2019, wages will have risen by 30% at state railway MÁV, the post office, long-distance bus operator Volán, the water works and at rehabilitation centres, the paper said. Currently 60 billion forints has been set aside for this year’s wage hikes, it added.