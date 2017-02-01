Average wages in the government sector are expected to rise by around 15% this year, and pay is expected to grow by 30% over the next three years, the daily Magyar Idők said. The paper said that wage talks are proceeding well and at the proposal of the Workers’ Council, a consultative forum for public companies is being established for all sides in negotiations. The cabinet has already given the nod to three-year wage deals at state-owned companies. By 2019, wages will have risen by 30% at state railway MÁV, the post office, long-distance bus operator Volán, the water works and at rehabilitation centres, the paper said. Currently 60 billion forints has been set aside for this year’s wage hikes, it added.
Government employees to receive 15% wage hike in 2017
