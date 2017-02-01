 
February 1st, 2017

Gov’t does not support establishment of European prosecutor

The Hungarian government does not support the establishment of a European prosecutor, a justice ministry official told Magyar Hírlap in an interview, saying that such a body would “prove ineffective”. Whereas the government rejects the draft on establishing the prosecutor on “professional grounds”, it has “participated constructively” in talks from the very beginning, Krisztián Kecsmár, state secretary for EU international justice cooperation, said. The European prosecutor’s task would be to investigate crime connected with EU funding; crimes defined in Hungary’s penal code as tax fraud, abuse of office, embezzlement of funds and hurting EU interests, he said. Also, the body would also be tasked with investigating tax fraud, he added.

He said the European prosecutor would be led by a chief European prosecutor overseeing three-member standing councils tasked with decision-making. The European-level body would also have prosecutors representing member states with the power to lead investigations in individual cases and to propose raising charges. The councils would make the final decision, he said. “This is one of our main concerns, since it cannot be ruled out that a council, without a Hungarian member, would rule on a crime committed in Hungary,” Kecsmár argued. “So indictments could be made that are contrary to national material and procedural law, while the proceedings would take place in an arbitration court of the given member state.”

