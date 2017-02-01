 
February 1st, 2017

Prosecution starts fraud investigation at counter-terrorism police unit TEK

By

Hungary’s central investigating prosecutor’s office has opened a probe into Hungary’s counter-terrorism force (TEK) on suspicion of misappropriation of funds, Andrea Nagy, the office’s spokeswoman said. MTI asked the investigators to comment on an Index news portal report that a member of TEK’s financial management had approved a payment of tens of millions of forints in a public procurement project for a property renovation that had not gone ahead.

Nagy said that the authority’s Budapest Regional Department launched a probe into a misappropriation case against an unidentified perpetrator on June 17 last year after a report filed by TEK director general János Hajdú. She said an investigation was ongoing, with an extendable deadline of February 17. Nagy said no witnesses had been heard in the case and she declined to disclose any further details. TEK told MTI that an internal audit revealed some suspicious and allegedly illegal activity in a financial area and “has taken the appropriate step of filing a report”.

