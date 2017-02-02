Hungary’s tying public notary positions to Hungarian citizenship is in breach of the European Union’s principle of freedom of establishment, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled. The Luxembourg court ruled that since the activities of public notaries are not tied to exercising public authority, Hungarian citizenship cannot be set as a requirement for practising the profession of public notary in the country.
EU court: Hungary’s criterion for public notaries violates freedom of establishment
