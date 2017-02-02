 
February 2nd, 2017

EU court: Hungary’s criterion for public notaries violates freedom of establishment

By

Hungary’s tying public notary positions to Hungarian citizenship is in breach of the European Union’s principle of freedom of establishment, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled. The Luxembourg court ruled that since the activities of public notaries are not tied to exercising public authority, Hungarian citizenship cannot be set as a requirement for practising the profession of public notary in the country.

  • Yet again a Fidesz error has to be corrected from abroad…

    • wolfi

      I’m sure it wasn’t an error – they knew exactly that it was against the EU rules but they tried anyway. This has happened so often, it’s part of the Fidesz strategy – always remember their motto:

      A new law every day keeps sanity away!

      And you know as well as I how often laws were changed again, the Sunday closing law e g.

