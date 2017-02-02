Foreign minister expects upswing in ties with Russia

“For the first time in many years”, the international political environment is “favourable” for developing Hungarian-Russian relations, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Budapest. Over the past few years Hungary “was frequently criticised by the West for maintaining pragmatic relations” with Russia but now the West is also trying to develop such ties, he said after talks with Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova. During Putin’s visit, energy issues, education, heavy industry, pharmaceuticals and farm investment projects will be discussed, he said.

Szijjártó said that under a contract signed in 2014, all issues concerning long-term gas purchases were finalised so the forthcoming talks can focus on the post-2021 period. He called Russia Hungary’s most reliable energy supplier. Szijjártó said Hungary is ready to start upgrading the Paks nuclear power station as soon as the final EU licence has been granted. He said that since the introduction of sanctions, Hungary has lost 6.7 billion dollars in unrealised export. Szijjártó said Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are beyond question and everybody must respect international treaties and regulations. The sanctions, however, have failed to help implement the Minsk agreement.