 
February 2nd, 2017

LMP: government is unable to protect Hungary from Russia

The government is unable to protect Hungary from “Russia, the coloniser”, green opposition LMP said on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Hungary. Co-leaders Bernadett Szél and Ákos Hadházy, as well as board member Péter Ungár criticised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Szabadság Square near Parliament at a Soviet war memorial. Szél said LMP was working for a renewing Hungary in which there is no longer room for either a Soviet heroes’ memorial or leaders who “qualify for dictators or pocket dictators”. Orbán is governing against the people when he is developing ever closer ties with Russia and his “Putindependence” costs a lot to the country, she added.

Hadházy said only the means of colonisation have changed over the years and Russia is now using energy and finances to make Hungary dependent. Russia wants to export a system in which NGOs, media outlets, opposition forces and human rights can only survive with the consent of the country’s leaders, he added. Ungár said the expansion of Russia’s influence was previously thought to belong to the past but it is now again gaining ground. It is shocking that the Hungarian government is ready to dishonour Hungarian history in order to help Orbán and his closest supporters gain assumed or real economic benefits, he said.

  • LMP was working for a renewing Hungary in which there is no longer room for either a Soviet heroes’ memorial

    I am old enough to remember that 10-12 years ago this was one of “Jobbik”‘s priorities, but then came KGBela with his MHUF (or if it was rubles?)…

    • wolfi

      “Real Hungarians” love to lose battles and be colonised.

  • pantanifan

    I guess this is Hungary’s eternal dilemma: look East or West? Maybe we thought it had been decided when Hungary joined the EU, but perhaps not. A survey on index.hu shows that Hungarians prefer Mr. Putin to Mrs. Merkel (this is also true of MSZP supporters, not just Fidesz/ Jobbik), probably because of Mrs. Merkel’s warm reception of and invitation to refugees last year [my opinion only]:

    index.hu/belfold/2017/02/02/putyint_jobban_szeretik_a_magyarok_merkelnel_de_nagyon_megoszto/

    I suppose it depends what kind of country Hungarians want for the future. There may be economic and energy-policy benefits of a cosy relationship with Russia, but I think there are many dangers associated with this policy:

    http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-38844292

