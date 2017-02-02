 
February 2nd, 2017

Transitions Online: Why Vladimir Meets Viktor

Putin’s visit to Budapest is yet another signal of changing loyalties and orientations – once unthinkable just a few years ago. 

Vladimir Putin will arrive in Budapest on 2 February. That simple sentence written in this fast-moving and unpredictable Trumpian world actually carries a lot of weight. It is about common European values and the stance toward a regime that wages wars in Europe to satisfy its power dreams[…]

